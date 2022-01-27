Comparing Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Udemy alerts:

10.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Udemy and Bright Scholar Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.45 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -11.82

Udemy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Scholar Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and Bright Scholar Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $35.10, suggesting a potential upside of 141.74%. Bright Scholar Education has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 237.50%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than Udemy.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.58% 1.46%

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Udemy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.