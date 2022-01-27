Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 285,706 shares.The stock last traded at $55.24 and had previously closed at $51.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

