Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $126.83

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Compound has a market cap of $827.81 million and approximately $80.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $126.83 or 0.00350830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,526,832 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

