Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 1927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $524.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

