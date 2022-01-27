Conceal (CCX) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $7,216.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.16 or 0.99901542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00080002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00246370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00162514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00331036 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,383,457 coins and its circulating supply is 11,737,279 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

