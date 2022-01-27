Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1231176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

The company has a market cap of $985.24 million, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

