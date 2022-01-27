Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1231176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
The company has a market cap of $985.24 million, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
