Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,868.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.18 or 0.06485764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00288791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.11 or 0.00781449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00065576 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00390408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00240608 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

