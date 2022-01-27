CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.88, but opened at $129.20. CONMED shares last traded at $130.66, with a volume of 2,131 shares traded.

The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 553.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $14,466,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $14,444,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $12,968,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

