Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

