ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.