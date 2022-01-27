ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
