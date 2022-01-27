ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

