Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.