Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $238.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of -781.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

