Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,252,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 11,449,217 shares.The stock last traded at $175.98 and had previously closed at $178.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average is $191.54.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.