ContentBox Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $479,968.39 and $2,170.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00278733 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars.

