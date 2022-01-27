Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 749,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Context Therapeutics news, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 690,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

