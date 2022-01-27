ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ContextLogic reported earnings of ($3.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $430,070.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 374.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 11.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 727,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394,971. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

