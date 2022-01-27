Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 24,900.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 4,119,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,493. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTTAY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

