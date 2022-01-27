Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

