Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NYSE CLR opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.