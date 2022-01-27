Contrasting Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federal Signal and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.05 $96.20 million $1.73 21.97 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($1.21) -8.41

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Signal and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.46%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 142.99%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.88% 15.10% 8.72% Fisker N/A -20.82% -16.51%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Fisker on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

