Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.56 million and $653,218.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,979,275 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

