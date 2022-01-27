Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several research firms have commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $635.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

