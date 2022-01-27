Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 493.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

