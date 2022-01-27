Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.05.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. The company has a market cap of C$195.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.84.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

