Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

OR opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 1,701.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

