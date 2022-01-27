Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,644 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Corteva worth $61,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 45,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,918. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

