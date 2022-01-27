Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,913 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Corteva by 21.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

