Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $3.83. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 3,935 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJREF. upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $798.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

