Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 17,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 164,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cosan by 75.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cosan by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,775 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
