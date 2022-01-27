Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Shares Down 6.5%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

