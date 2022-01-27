Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 6.5%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.58 and last traded at $127.44. Approximately 21,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,097,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.85.

The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

