COVA (COVA) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $113,331.63 and approximately $3,720.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

