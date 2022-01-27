Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 2,030.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,365. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covestro has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

