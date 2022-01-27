CPChain Hits Market Cap of $2.15 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $976,722.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00249362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007518 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

