Cream Price Tops $0.0004 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $16,645.97 and $15.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

