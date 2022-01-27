Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.55% of STERIS worth $112,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

