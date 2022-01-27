Credit Suisse AG Buys 240,659 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,659 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Pinduoduo worth $152,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of -676.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.