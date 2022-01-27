Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 4.77% of Axonics worth $143,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

