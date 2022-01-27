Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,379 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $108,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,416,000 after buying an additional 396,445 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE:BAM opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

