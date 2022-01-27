Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Republic Services worth $120,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

RSG stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

