Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.91% of Twist Bioscience worth $153,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,885 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

