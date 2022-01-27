Credit Suisse AG Has $112.16 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.98% of Clean Harbors worth $112,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CLH opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89.
CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.