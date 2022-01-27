Credit Suisse AG Has $112.16 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.98% of Clean Harbors worth $112,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

