Credit Suisse AG Has $113.80 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377,402 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $113,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.40.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

