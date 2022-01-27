Credit Suisse AG Has $115.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,847 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Ferguson worth $115,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after acquiring an additional 243,108 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,794.33.

Ferguson stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

