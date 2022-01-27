Credit Suisse AG Has $143.77 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,586 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.77% of Axonics worth $143,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Axonics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,699,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 175,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.