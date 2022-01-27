Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,109 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.55% of Zai Lab worth $155,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.