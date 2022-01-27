Credit Suisse AG Purchases 189,975 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $128,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.