Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.34% of Schrödinger worth $129,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

SDGR opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

