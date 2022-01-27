Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139,747 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.38% of Keysight Technologies worth $114,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

